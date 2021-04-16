Solunion strengthens its commitment to the teleworking and flexibility charter

More than 100 companies have already voluntarily joined this initiative, which represents savings of 20,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases, in line with the environmental commitment and the promotion of efficient and responsible use of energy.

BY RRHHDigital, 5:30 p.m. – April 16, 2021



Solunion, the credit, surety and services insurance company associated with commercial risk management, reaffirmed, for the second consecutive year, its adherence to the Telework and Flexibility Charter promoted by the Msfamilia Foundation.

The charter promotes the implementation of effective measures promoting teleworking and flexibility, present in Solunion’s strategy through numerous initiatives launched in recent years, such as the SolFlex program, which promotes a culture of face-to-face and temporary flexibility between all its employees in Spain and Latin America. Asimismo, el Cdigo tico y de Conducta de Solunion reconoce, entre sus doce Compromisos, una cultura que facilita la conciliacin de la vida personal y profesional y la responsilidad como pilares fundamentales de la empresa, a travs de medidas y acciones que hacen de esta ambicin a reality.

With Solunion, more than 100 companies have voluntarily joined this initiative, which represents a saving of 20,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases, in line with the environmental commitment and the promotion of an efficient and responsible use of energy. , also collected in the Company’s Commitment to Responsible and Sustainable Development.

“At Solunion, we are convinced of the advantages of resolutely committing to integrating teleworking and flexibility measures that contribute to the achievement of a more advanced society and to the dissemination of values ​​such as respect for the environment, diversity and the well-being of our Solunioners “, highlights Ernesto Rodrguez, Managing Director of Human Resources, Sustainability and Media at Solunion.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital