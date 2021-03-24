solution to the reduction of the individual contribution limit

Alternative to pension plans: solution to reducing the individual contribution limit

In recent years, we can save in a pension scheme up to 8,000 euros per year through the tax incentive of personal income tax to reduce this contribution to the tax base. However, with the recent legislative change, since January 1, 2021, this is no longer possible, as the maximum annual ceiling for individual contributions to pension and PPSE schemes has been reduced to 2,000 euros.

This modification of the individual contribution ceilings does not allow employees, who individually contributed more than 2,000 euros per year, to continue to benefit from this tax advantage for their savings plan.

But there are solutions, through companies, to maintain the same level of savings with the tax incentive so that employees can allocate part of their salary to contributions that finance their long-term savings, no. not by paying taxes now but for the time being. in which they retire and receive the benefit, as is the case with contributions to pension plans.

In any case, long-term savings should not be motivated solely by a tax question, but because it is necessary so that once we retire, we can maintain a standard of living that meets our expectations.

We cannot depend exclusively on public pensions. Demographics alert us to the fact that the public pension system does not guarantee the level of retirement income that we tend to expect. Over the next 25 years in Spain, the baby boom generation will retire and the effect of an unprecedented drop in the birth rate will be felt. These factors combined will mean that while a large part of the population will be retired and in good health for many years, the workforce of working age and contributing to the system will be very small.

The consequences of our demographic structure are fundamentally twofold. The first is that today the expenditure for public benefits is much higher than the total collection of social security contributions, being necessary to compensate for this deficit with much of the collection by the rest of the taxes. And in the future, this imbalance will become more acute, increasing our public debt more and more, until there comes a time, not so long ago, when we can no longer delay deep reform. which implies a significant reduction in pensions.

The second consequence is that the low birth rate leads to a shortage of professionals, and the implementation of tools and incentives to retain and attract talent in a market of international competition will be increasingly relevant.

To meet the need for long-term savings through the tax incentive, as well as to have an incentive that strengthens the attraction of talent, many companies are setting up retirement savings systems through a group life insurance whose premiums are not billed for tax purposes.

Contrary to what happens in pension plans or company social protection plans (PPSE), this type of savings system is not governed by the principle of non-discrimination and can therefore be implemented for the entire workforce or for specific groups.

The operation is relatively simple from the point of view of administration by the company. Thanks to a flexible remuneration system, the employee gives up the part of his salary that he wishes to save by a salary sacrifice and the company contributes, on his behalf, to the police for the same amount.

The paid contribution will not be subject to tax deduction for the employee up to a maximum of 100,000 euros or 30% of his gross salary. The only cost for the company is that these contributions are not considered as an expense deductible in corporation tax until the moment when the employee receives the benefit, except for the fact that the employee ceases his employment relationship. with the company and mobilizes its funds towards another policy. of similar characteristics, in which case the company will be able to deduct these contributions on the occasion of this mobilization.

As for the collection of benefits, it is taxed on the basis of earned income (IRPF) except in the case of the death benefit, which will do so in the inheritance and gift tax (ISD).

In all cases, employees will retain their economic rights over the contributions made, as well as the profitability they generate, even in the event that the employee leaves the company for any reason whatsoever.

In the current low interest rate environment, the recommended product to implement this system is a Unit Linked policy, where contributions are invested in a basket of mutual funds, weighted between fixed income and variable income. is chosen by the company, based on the risk profile of the insured group. The “life cycle” products in which the weight of fixed income securities is higher for employees near retirement age are of great interest, while younger employees will have a higher weight in the actions. As each employee approaches retirement age, their investment policy becomes more and more conservative.

Along with the availability of savings instruments, the role of companies in the financial training mission of their employees is becoming increasingly relevant, by organizing informative interviews on expectations about the future of public pensions and by highlighting value the instruments they have been offering for a long time. -term savings.

March RS advises companies in each of these steps to ensure the success of the new pension system, providing solutions if they are managed by a flexible compensation tool and coordinating the design and management of other benefits, such as the health insurance, health insurance or life insurance.

