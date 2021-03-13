Solution to Windows 10 APC_INDEX_MISMATCH error when printing

Earlier this week, Microsoft released update KB5000802 for Windows 10 version 20H2. Originally, this patch included the typical bug and security fixes that Redmond releases each month for its operating system. However, many users encountered an unpleasant problem while trying to print.

This bug has appeared mostly in business scenarios because it does not affect all printers. Those trying to use Kyocera, Ricoh, and Zebra printers will receive a blue screen with the code APC_INDEX_MISMATCH. Subsequently, the Windows 10 computer will restart and the document will not be output from the printer.

Microsoft provides a workaround to uninstall update KB5000802

Microsoft recognized the bug with update KB5000802, and while working on a new patch to fix it, released an alternative. This way, we won’t have to uninstall the update and stop having the latest security patches. Here is how to fix the APC_INDEX_MISMATCH blue screen:

Open the “Run” dialog box with the Windows + R key combination. Type prinmanagement.msc and click OK. If you get the error “Windows cannot find the printmanagement.msc file”, open the Start menu and type “Manage optional features”. Open the result that appears and, once the window opens, click on “Add a feature”. In the search box, type “print” and select “Print Management Console”. Install this feature and return to step 1. In the left pane, expand “Print Servers”, expand your computer name, and choose “Printers”. Now you will be able to see the type of driver installed for each of the printers.

If this is a Type 3 controller, you might be one of those affected by this issue. Windows 10 version 20H2 users with update KB5000802 installed using type 4 drivers should not be affected. Here are the steps to resolve this issue:

Right click on the Start menu and run “Windows PowerShell (administrator)”. Write the following command, replacing “printername” with the name of your printer, which you will have seen previously in Print Manager.

rundll32 printui.dll, PrintUIEntry / Xg / n “Printer name” If in the window that appears, the word “Direct” does not appear in the attribute line, we will have to run the following command:

rundll32 printui.dll, attributes PrintUIEntry / Xs / n “Printername” + direct

After performing these steps, applicable from Windows 10 version 1803 to version 20H2 and Windows Server 2019, the error should be fixed. For its part, Microsoft is committed to offering a final solution in the next week.