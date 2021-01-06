Some autonomous communities begin to vaccinate against the coronavirus on a public holiday to speed up the campaign

Publication: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 4:04 PM

Some autonomous communities have radically changed their strategy for vaccination against the coronavirus. They went from not having used even 10% of the doses, as is the case in Madrid, to vaccinations during the holidays.

This Wednesday, the day of the Three Kings, Catalonia also chose to administer these vaccines. Today, it is the turn of health workers, who believe that “we cannot stop it because it is necessary” to accelerate the process so that the immunity of the population increases.

And there are autonomies that have not yet used more than 90% of the Pfizer vaccines that the central government has sent them. This is the case of Cantabria, which administered only 501 doses, or 5.1 of those it received.

The Community of Madrid, which subcontracted the Red Cross for the vaccination campaign, used only 5,335 doses, of which 5.4% were delivered to them. Extremadura administered 1,806.8.3%, while Catalonia administered 11,191.9.3%.

The president of the National Association of Nursing and Vaccines, José Antonio Forcada, assures us that “there has been no preparation of operational plans”. Something other medical professionals have also denounced. “It makes no sense that we are receiving doses and not applying them,” added Daniel López Acuña, former director of WHO.

From the Community of Madrid, one of those who are most behind schedule in vaccination, they insist that they vaccinate the population every day and “at all hours, even at night”. “Madrid will vaccinate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. With all available means, public and private,” said its president after the publication of the contract. granted “on the finger” to the Red Cross.

To obtain the desired collective immunity, ie about 60% of the population, the vaccination campaign must be faster. Due to the 743,000 doses available to Spain, 139,000 have been placed.