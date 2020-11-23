Some communities distance themselves from Sánchez and announce their own vaccination plans

Updated: Monday, November 23, 2020 3:51 PM

Published on: 11/23/2020 3:49 PM

Some autonomous communities did not like the national strategy of the vaccination plan that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will present on Tuesday. The reason: they stress that the government did not consult them on how to proceed with the vaccinations, while they are the ones who manage the health competitions and announce the 13,000 vaccination points.

Madrid and Euskadi announced their own vaccination program without waiting for Sánchez to make the state public tomorrow. In the capital, the announcement was made by President Isabel Díaz Ayuso after her health advisor called it “daring” to develop a national strategy without relying on communities and setting a date for inoculation of 30 million Spaniards.

“This pandemic is unfolding game by game”

“I see that the Spanish government launched the vaccine with too much glee and we are still in an early phase, not starting and we have to assess with caution. I frankly believe that if this pandemic teaches us anything, it is to go match by match, because long-term forecasts don’t work, ”Enrique Ruiz-Escudero said.

In the Basque Country, the Lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, was also frank: “I have not only got used to this way of proceeding by the president, who announces a vaccination plan without relying on the autonomous communities”, he said. insured in an act in Bilbao.

Urkullu insisted that the community prepare the logistics to deal with the vaccination campaign once they arrive, with a Basque vaccination strategy which the Lehendakari said will have expert advice.

At the national level, the popular people celebrated the national strategy through their spokesperson, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who, in an interview with “Al Rojo Vivo”, appreciated the latest advances in vaccines, which “invite hope, but not optimism, because optimism induces confidence. “

“It is clear that a single strategy is better, we will be grateful for every coordinating element of the nation government, but what we want is for it to truly assume its responsibilities. In the end, this does not turn into 17 communities which have adopted a different strategy, ”also assured the mayor of Madrid.

However, Almeida criticized the fact that the prime minister’s strategy is to make “announcements” instead of specific public policies. “But don’t sell it until you get it. We don’t deserve more publicity, but real decisions and real policies.”

“We ask the President of the Government not to act so much in terms of announcements as in terms of effective and real actions. It is a Prime Minister who understood that 17 different strategies could be adopted to fight against the pandemic which now advocates that there is only one vaccination strategy to the detriment of the health centers of the autonomous communities ”, a he insisted.

Common sense strategy

On the side of the socialist communities, the president of the Generalitat of Valencia, Ximo Puig, defended the national strategy and guaranteed that he will put “all the functioning of the health centers” at the disposal of the system.

Puig considers “quite common sense” the single strategy for all of Spain that Pedro Sánchez presented on Sunday and that the Council of Ministers approved on Tuesday to guarantee equitable access to vaccines.

On the other hand, he called for the most vulnerable sectors to be given priority. The vaccination plan announced by Sánchez intends to start vaccinations in January, with the aim of vaccinating 30 million Spaniards by the middle of the year.

Sánchez said the campaign will include 13,000 vaccination points. The strategy, as he explained, will allow the population to be vaccinated “with full guarantees” and in a “fair manner”.

In these 13,000 vaccination points, around 10 million people are usually vaccinated within two months, so that “with the usual network” of vaccination points, it will be possible “to function perfectly with a rapid and efficient rhythm, and with guarantees ”.