some-names

Between Mars and Jupiter there is an asteroid discovered in 1975 and baptized years later, in December of 2011, under the name Anadiego. It is the first time that an asteroid bears the name of a person who disappeared during the criminal years of the Argentine dictatorship, officially known with such a Kafkaesque name as “Proceso” (1976 – 1983).

The kidnapping of Ana Teresa Diego occurred on 30 September 1976, when he was leaving the faculty where he was studying astronomy. He was 21 years old, and his body was discovered in a mass grave in the Avellaneda cemetery in 2012. Months before being found, the proposal was approved to name the asteroid 11441, and in this way give space to the late tribute that memory pays to oblivion.

This is a curious example of how, most of the time, the scientific names with which the celestial bodies and organisms of nature are baptized are correct. Without going any further, recently, the Canadian entomologist Vazrick Nazari chose a name as significant as Neopalpa donaldtrumpi to name a moth of the family Gelechiidae , due to the similarity of the moth’s head with Donald Trump’s ear hairstyle.

But the thing does not stop there, because we also have scientists who follow the saga of Star Wars . In this way, we can find an ant from the subfamily Myrmicinae , originally from Madagascar and whose name, Jedi Tetramorium, is inspired by the guardians of the peace of the universe.

The name of Star Wars comes from the early eighties, when three species of wasps were baptized with the names of characters from these movies: Chewbacca, Darth Vader and Yoda. It seems that the names of the saga go a long way in taxonomy, because not long ago, scientists Matthew H. Van Dam, Raymond Laufa and Alexander Riedel, baptized a species of beetle discovered in Papua with the scientific name of Trigonopterus chewbacca. It is about an insect that reminds us of that other one that Gregorio Samsa became in Kafka’s story that, due to the hairy scales that cover his forehead and paws, he was baptized with the name of Han Solo’s loyal companion.

Contrary to what it may seem, naming scientific discoveries is not done on a whim, but because that is how a species can be named all over the world and, therefore, without translation problems. In addition, scientists know that the best moment of their lives is not that of a discovery, but the later one, the one that comes immediately after, when it is disclosed, and the baptism of said discovery is the rite of adoption of the community scientific research for this discovery, that is, without this protocol, any finding would be diminished from its most fabulous part, the same that leads us to commemorate an astronomy student who was assassinated by the Argentine dictatorship.

That is why its name is part of the solar system, along with other celestial bodies with such significant names as Martín Fierro, Kafka or Don Quijote. In this way it is achieved that science also serves us so that the memory does not fall into oblivion.

