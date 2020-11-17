Some users encounter mysterious blue screens

A new update would cause serious problems on some computers running Windows 10. After recent updates, a mysterious Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error prevented Windows 10 devices from starting correctly.

The bug appears to stem from updates released by Trend Micro, Lenovo, Intel, and Microsoft. These errors can sometimes occur after updates to Windows 10. This error is especially frustrating because users don’t know what the reason is.

Mysterious bug bothers Windows 10 users

The error appears when users put their devices to sleep. So far, users have reported the issue with HP Envy x360, HP ProBook 650 G4, HP Elite x2 1012 G2, HP ProBook 650 G5, and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G6.

Dell users with the Latitude 5500 are also reporting a “PDC_WATCHDOG_TIMEOUT” error after applying Windows 10 May 2020 Update and recent updates.

“I have received at least two reports from colleagues using Latitude 5500 laptops of the pdc.sys BSOD with the PDC_WATCHDOG_TIMEOUT error on Windows 10 2004, and this has also happened to my Latitude 5500. laptop so it won’t work. ‘never fall asleep,’ said a Dell forum user.

Some users have claimed that Trend Micro Apex (Advanced Automated Threat Detection) software is responsible for BSODs in Windows 10. Others blame the updates released by Microsoft and Intel.

Fortunately, the bug does not appear to be widespread and you can pause updates until a fix is ​​available.

If you’re lucky, you can return to the desktop after using Windows 10’s built-in recovery options.

Lenovo BIOS update causes BSOD errors

According to reports from Lenovo users on the forum (1, 2, 3), the Lenovo BIOS update may have corrupted the system partition and Windows 10 could not start after applying the fix.

Reports also suggest that it could be a compatibility issue between Lenovo BIOS update and Windows 10. And the issue is with faulty Lenovo BIOS version.

“My IdeaPad 730S is updated to BIOS 8HCN36WW. Many other IpeaPad users did not report their BIOS versions. However, all of these reported issues were the result of the automatic update associated with Lenovo firmware (BIOS), ”a disappointed Lenovo user said in an email.

Lenovo users have observed a series of Blue Screens of Death (BSoD) and other critical errors, after applying a BIOS update through the Lenovo Vantage app.

Affected models would include ThinkPad and Ideapad machines, including the popular Flex 5. If you haven’t applied the Lenovo BIOS update, be sure to press the pause button in the Lenovo app and start using recovery solutions from Windows 10, as recovery partition.