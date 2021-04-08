“Someone has to provide security”

Posted: Thursday April 8, 2021 9:05 PM

A day after stopping vaccination with Astrazeneca in people aged 60 to 65 in Castile and León, the vice-chairman of the board, Francisco Igea, apologized for the inconvenience caused to the nearly 8,000 people who have been suspended from vaccination on a precautionary basis. But Igea justified the decision which, she says, was taken “as a precaution”.

“When you have to make decisions, you have to make decisions. If the government does not make them, someone has to ensure the safety of our patients and our citizens,” he said in a statement. press conference.

When the regional government decided to temporarily paralyze AstraZeneca inoculation until it was assessed by the Interterritorial Health Commission, the central executive recalled that it was not an autonomous competence.

The first vice-president of the government, Carmen Calvo, defended that the decisions concerning the vaccines and the administered age groups “correspond to the Interterritorial Health Council and it is decided, this does not correspond to any autonomous community, in its own way to understand or its political formula of confrontation ”.

On Thursday, as vaccination in the 60-65 age group resumed, Igea argued that the suspension “should have corresponded” to the central government. Así, ha calificado de “graves” las afirmaciones de Calvo: “Siempre hemos sido leales al Gobierno cuando ha tomado decisiones restrictivas (…) pero también lo hemos dicho de manera reiterada, no vamos a apoyarle en la no decisión cuando hay que to take decisions”.

For her part, the Minister of Health, Verónica Casado, explained at the press conference that she had twice expressed her “concern” about the situation to the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, who had communicated to him – according to the version given by Casado – that he was competent to make this decision.

However, Casado conveyed a reassuring message: “It is worth continuing to trust this vaccine because it saves lives, we must try to keep going.” “Vaccines are safe, there are many more benefits to being vaccinated than not,” the advisor concluded.