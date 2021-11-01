something-new-after-the-pandemic?

When they ask me how the pandemic has changed us, I answer that, except for the increased digitization, almost nothing. The answer is somewhat provocative, but the truth is that the return to normality is not only affecting day-to-day routines, with the physical return to work and public leisure spaces, but also how we are as a society. There was a time when it seemed that the covid could disrupt our values ​​and priorities (making us more supportive, more familiar, more introspective), but we are returning to who we were. Fortunately, even the material and emotional damages of the pandemic have been mitigated uninterruptedly for weeks.

Attitudes and opinions towards climate change are no exception: as the institute’s study shows 40 dB for the newspaper EL PAÍS, the citizens, broadly speaking, are as aware of the problem as before. The same can be said about the causes and solutions to the climate problem (with some novelty such as a greater willingness to give up the plane).

However, a new aroma permeates the data from today’s survey , as well as other studies that I see every week. If the pandemic has changed us in something, it is that it has intensified uncertainty. Citizens live with more fear. There are many people who believe that the spread of a new virus is possible and even more those who express a deep insecurity towards the future.

The fears are multiple and also affect the climate crisis: there is less confidence in the capacity of institutions to deal with it, plus pessimism about whether countries will succeed in applying new measures to avoid the worst, and those who believe that it is too late to prevent a climate catastrophe are growing, now numbering a quarter of the interviewees. Likewise, although there are no variations with respect to the phenomena that climate change can bring about (scarcity of resources, armed conflicts …), citizens do believe that it is more likely that new diseases will arise, that climate migrants will increase or that there will be a new economic crisis.

The pandemic, therefore, has not made us greener, but it has made us more fearful about the future. 2021 has been the year of floods, fires, hurricanes, all in full globalization and digitization, with its positive aspects, which undoubtedly have them, but which disloys many. Above all, the pandemic leaves us with a demand for greater certainty. This will have consequences of all kinds, in investment and consumption patterns, as well as in the political behavior of citizens.

