Sonae Sierra presents ‘Juntos Sumamos’, its new platform for corporate social responsibility

In recent years, the number of boys and girls at risk of child poverty has increased to the point that today nearly 2.5 million children under the age of 18 live in families with low or low income. well-being is less than 18 years. old, threatened. The appearance of COVID-19 and the context of the pandemic, in addition to highlighting the economic and social inequalities of many households, have meant that the right to quality and equitable education has been threatened with the closure of schools, the suspension of mixed classes. or lack of access to online educational content.

The figures showing the state of poverty and exclusion of these families are worrying and, with the start of the school year ever closer, many households will have to face it with uncertainty. For this reason, Sonae Sierra, an international real estate company and full service provider for the sector, wanted to bring its grain of sand through the campaign ‘Al cole, con todo’, in collaboration with the Red Cross and Educo, so that The boys and girls of the community can live with the excitement and excitement that this marked milestone deserves.

The campaign started on July 14 and will be active until September 3 in the shopping centers managed by the company in Spain: southern zone (Jerez de la Frontera), GranCasa (Zaragoza), Luz del Tajo (Toledo), Max Center ( Barakaldo – Biscay), Plaza Mayor (Malaga) and Valle Real (Camargo – Cantabria). An initiative that solicits the commitment of citizens with the donation of school supplies, for this, a very special container has been installed in which new products can be donated to face the return to school, from books, bags back, notebooks or pens. All the materials collected will be entirely intended for the Red Cross, which will distribute them to the most needy families. In addition, for each product collected, each center will donate € 1 to the Educo Comedor Grants to support the school canteen for boys and girls in the areas of influence during the 2021-2022 academic year.

In this way, it will help reduce the expenditure of Spanish households directly linked to the education of their children. According to the INE, during the academic year 2019-2020, this type of cost was 19,811 million euros, the total percentage of families being 22.8%, which allocated between 1,000 and 2,000 euros each to education.

‘Al cole, con todo’ also aims to provide scholarships for the dining hall for the next school year to boys and girls in the community thanks to the work of Educo, a global cooperation NGO that acts in favor of children and the defense of their rights, in particular to receive a quality education. The Comedor grants from this association guarantee a complete and healthy meal per day in the school canteen for these boys and girls in a situation of social exclusion.

Thus, Sonae Sierra wishes to collaborate to guarantee the realization of two fundamental rights: education and food. The school canteen is a healthy educational and food space, but also a social one, because it allows boys and girls to participate in extracurricular activities, to develop personal skills and has a significant impact on reducing educational inequalities and dropping out of school. .

“Al cole, con todo” is the first initiative framed in the “Juntos Sumamos” movement, the company’s new corporate social responsibility platform. A platform that was created with the aim of hosting all the support projects of the local community of shopping centers and which focuses on the citizen in two aspects: the promotion of local projects and the promotion of health.

For this reason, Sonae Sierra creates this global project to welcome those who need it most and to provide the necessary means to promote, inspire and offer its voice to the community that has always accompanied it: from institutions to local associations, by the way. by its customers and work teams.

“From Sonae Sierra, we want to be alongside the local community and help those who need it most. This is why “Juntos Sumamos” was born, a project to collaborate together and make citizens aware that together we are stronger and that we can make the world a better place. We are sure that this new project will allow us to reach a large number of people and that we will be able to provide solutions where necessary ”, says Enrique Surez, COO of Sonae Sierra in Spain.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric