Sónar fills the CCCB with the intelligence of machines

Public assistant in the Pati de The Gifts of the CCCB on the second day of Sónar, during the performance of Rob Coluth A / V Live. Albert Garcia (EL PAÍS)

Curious place to feel two completely different things. On the one hand, a bad environment for a Luddite, on the other, an excellent setting to feel anachronistic, although if there were, they hid it. It was at the CCCB, where Sónar, transmuted into SONAR A + I, artificial intelligence, but in reverse, celebrated the first of its two autumn festivals. Machine intelligence as the epicenter of a series of activities, conferences and shows to rethink the very meaning of spectacle, of music generation and to gradually break down the barriers between the artistic and the scientific. Everything that was seen in its various scenarios raised questions that ranged from what was being seen to what was the origin of what was being heard, and also, to help that reflection that did not leave room for selfies, a good part of what was seen was represented in absolute darkness. The future is still far away, but it already lives among us.

It will be seen by a creature crawling in the Pati de les Dones while in one side, a stage showed a totemic computer that emitted a sound typical of a steam railway engine, but digital. He didn’t know it, but he was listening to a kind of mechanical neural network trained with files from the Dublab BCN radio station under the supervision of the Databots Laboratory. This is one of the commonplaces of such experiments, the unnerving length of their names. Forget Yes. In the Hall, once again an afterlife space as in the old Sónar populated by Japanese artists, AWWZ b2b AI DJ performed. For the employee who controlled the double direction of the access corridor, it was summarized in “the act of the Hall”, an example of operational simplification.

Before it had been noticed that despite dialoguing with the future, some problems are very much from the past. The Hongshou Fan experiment could not be carried out with its executor, since the problems derived from Brexit, in short, papers, stamps and visas, all very analog, had prevented his arrival in Barcelona. In exchange, a video was shown with the show, in which its protagonist “played” an old Chinese percussion instrument, the bianqing , with Wii console controls, which rang like pocket bells as two machines interacted and various images filled the screen with constantly changing black and white lines and blots representing the notes. Translation: the sound work of the machines was seen, the notes had a correlation in the image, they were not something latent and unknown. This convinced the directors of the contest to include it given its didactic nature.

Later, at the CCCB theater, also at Dark, but this time with the audience seated like they were at Canet Rock, digital artist Franz Rosati presented a project that sounded through crackles, rising bass, rubbing sandpaper and clouds of what looked like keyboards, while the screen showed images that could appear from the 3D graphic of the Cumbre Vieja volcano to a sea that became mountains passing through the microscopic image of a fern decomposed by humidity or the skin of a nonagenarian. Fascinating. Explanation: exploration of virtual territories with music generated by machine learning tools with a strong presence of randomness to represent and decontextualize borders. The program had to explain it to you, otherwise reaching these conclusions was only within the reach of the organizers. Still, even they could not discern if an abrupt sound cut-off was voluntary or the result of a mistake. Of course, the end as always, a deafening crescendo that once disappeared caused a sudden decompression of the ears.

But no everything was inextricable in this one-day festival. For example, the beautiful performance of Nabihah Iqbal and Libby Heaney, the first ethnomusicologist and performer and the second quantum artist and physicist. His show, one of the few with spotlights on stage and interpretable projections without a user manual, posed a sound reflection on the human voice and nature, with sounds of birds that led to what seemed like human crowds in a football stadium, generated in Much of it was due to artificial intelligence, which, as in all cases, and this is the crux of the matter, the human-machine interaction worked in real time. A guitar was even seen on stage, although it did not sound like a guitar and there was even rhythm, cradled by blue and red lights.

And already completely playful was the project of “the act of the Hall”, that of AWWZ etc. etc. A disc jockey who had fed an artificial intelligence designed by a team from the UPC with a series of songs, played in tandem with the machine in a dance session whipped by trap , regetón and dembow . It was the only place where if Shazam was activated, responses were obtained, although recognizing C Tangana does not require much technology. Finally, Holly Herndon, María Arnal and Tarta Relena presented their experiments on artificial voices in a half talk half concert act, developed this week at the Hangar. As an unfinished project, it was a kind of sketch of what will be, some notes that one day will become a finished work in which a machine that has learned to sing will accompany its human equivalent.