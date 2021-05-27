Sonic Colors Ultimate goes official with a colorful trailer! – Old Sport Republic

The news game Sonic Colors Ultimate is official with a colorful trailer! Posted on 05/27/2021 at 8:44 pm Do you remember the recent rumors predicting the big comeback of Sonic Colors in 2010? That’s a good thing, because today, for the 30th anniversary of Green Hill’s fastest blue hedgehog, SEGA unveils the big news: Sonic Colors is back with Sonic Colors: Ultimate. During the Sonic Central event, our friend Sonic arrived at full speed to reveal the arrival of Sonic Colors: Ultimate after fifteen minutes of live. This brand new production, which will be released on September 7th on PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch is expected, offering gamers the opportunity to discover Sonic in a new light or to rediscover titles released on the Wii first of the name. Obviously, this new version will come out with much better visuals, but that’s not all. In fact, SEGA has also announced that the gameplay has been redesigned and the title will reveal new features. Unfortunately, these are still a mystery, and eventually we also learn that Sonic Colors: Ultimate ships in two versions. The first, the Standard Deluxe Edition, offers a nice keyring in the colors of our very blue hero, and the second, the Digital Deluxe, will consist of several little surprises (new music, two skins for Sonic, player symbols and a Sonic Movie Boost Movie that we envision to be a tribute to the 2020 film) but also an Early Access that allows fans of the saga to play the game in advance. Good news, pre-orders for these different versions are open. You’ll also like: By JeromeJoffard, Editorial jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter