Sony Soundbar reduced by 25% – Old Sport Republic

Good deal news French Days 2021: Sony Soundbar down 25% Posted on May 28, 2021 at 8:00 AM A nice 4K TV to enjoy lots of content and games is essential! However, the picture is not everything. The sound quality that deserves this name enables a more immersive immersion thanks to spatialization! Especially if you suffer from a lack of space, you can save with this device! This high-end model promises sound quality close to home cinema. Hi-Res audio compatible, the soundbar transmits high-definition sound without loss of audio quality thanks to the 4K HDR / Dolby Vision pass-through signal. Buy the Sony Sony HT-ZF9 Soundbar for € 599 instead of € 799

A high-end soundbar

The Sony HT-ZF9 lets you immerse yourself in the action with its multidirectional Dolby Atmos and DTS: X sound system. Sony has incorporated an in-house technology called Vertical Surround Engine that allows you to recreate 3D sound with just 3 speakers! Surprisingly, this feature avoids having to surround yourself with lots of speakers throughout your television area. This soundbar is also fully compatible with Chromecast Built-in and Spotify Connect and allows you to enjoy your music throughout the house with the wireless multi-room. French Days: don’t miss any offer of the event Posted by jameson30, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP