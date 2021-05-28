Sony WH1000 headphones with reduced noise cancellation – Old Sport Republic

Good-Deal-News French Days 2021: Sony WH1000 Noise-Canceling Headphones at Reduced Prices Posted on May 28, 2021 at 8:43 am These headphones have been very popular lately. During the French Days, Boulanger is offering a small discount on Sony’s top model, the WH1000. Music lovers or even roamers looking for quality headphones will not be disappointed with this offer. Indeed, Boulanger is offering this excellent Sony noise-canceling headset with a pretty interesting little promotion! Buy Sony noise canceling headphones for € 249.99 instead of € 269.99

One of the best headphones on the market

Two companies stand out among the best headphones on the market, Bose and Sony. The latter interests us here with a doctorate on the WH-1000XM3B. First important point, it is a powerful headset as its frequency response can range from 4 Hz to 40,000 Hz. It connects wirelessly with your various Bluetooth devices very easily. Like the Bose 700, its direct competitor, it has a noise cancellation system that allows it to isolate you by removing unwanted noise. This technology is very successful and Sony therefore integrates its know-how in order to deliver a perfect quality of execution. It is equipped with a QN1 processor and LDAC, AptX and AptX-HD codecs and benefits from 30 hours of battery life. It is Hi-Res Audio Wireless compatible for high definition sound and 360 Reality Audio for an immersive experience.