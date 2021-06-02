Sony Xperia 5 II in action at an affordable price – Old Sport Republic

French Days 2021 news: Sony Xperia 5 II on sale at a bargain price Published on 06/02/2021 at 7:46 am If you are looking for a high quality 5G smartphone during these French Days, Darty has special offers on a range of phones Sony Xperia laptops. A great opportunity to gear yourself up without breaking the bank. The Xperia range has been around for a long time and therefore offers new models every year. This Xperia 5 II has many advantages that will appeal to tech enthusiasts and gamers. It incorporates technology into its photo sensors that enables it to display exceptional sharpness. The pro-inspired phone allows you to benefit from auto focus on the eye in real time. The burst mode of 20 frames per second and the triple ZEISS lens offer you an unprecedented photographic reproduction in the series. Buy the Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone for € 699.99 instead of € 899

Unparalleled CinemaWide and Performance

Its 21.9 CinemaWide 6.1 FHD + OLED 120 Hz HDR display is perfect for mobile gaming! It has an ultra-precise tactile responsiveness of 240 Hz. Game mode optimizes performance and also allows you to record and share your games in the form of photos, video and audio. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor ensures remarkable performance and gives you a decisive advantage in your sessions. X1 mobile image processing brings BRAVIA HDR image enhancement technology to all of your video content (including streaming) to improve quality. In addition, the screen is the perfect size to fit in your hand and pocket, and features the latest in technology. French Days: don’t miss any offer of the event Posted by jameson30, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP