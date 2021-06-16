“Soon we will abandon the masks in the streets”

Posted: Wed Jun 16 2021 10:34 AM

One more step towards stopping the use of face masks outdoors. The President of the Government himself spoke today of this supplement that we have all been forced to integrate to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. “Soon we’ll be ditching the masks on the streets.” These are the exact words of Pedro Sánchez during a forum with businessmen.

A decision that LaSexta put forward yesterday has not yet been discussed in the Health Committee, despite the fact that with the arrival of the heat, several autonomous communities are asking to relax this measure. Today there is a new meeting of the Interritorial and the matter should remain on the table.

((We are developing this information))