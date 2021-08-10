Sopra Steria continues to grow at a good pace

The Board of Directors of Sopra Steria, meeting on July 28, 2021 under the chairmanship of Pierre Pasquier, approved the consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2021, which were subject to a limited review by the statutory auditors.

Vincent Paris, CEO of the Sopra Steria Group, said:

“Sopra Steria saw a sharp rebound in its activity in the first half of 2021, in a very active digital services market since the start of the year. At constant scope and exchange rates, we once again exceeded our 2019 level of activity and the trend of our operations improved in our eight vertical markets. The Aerospace sector stabilized and even rebounded in the second quarter. The acceleration of the market has been driven by the digital transformation of organizations, in particular through the transition to the cloud, the digitization and automation of processes, as well as cybersecurity challenges. Our customers ask us for all these questions and place great trust in us. In this context, we have revised upwards our objectives for the 2021 financial year. This is in line with our transformation trajectory, which should enable us to meet our ambitions in the medium term. The Group’s teams are fully mobilized for this purpose ”.

Breakdown of operational performance for the first half of 2021

Turnover reached 2,328.3 million euros, up 7.5% compared to the first half of 2020. The impact of changes in scope was positive (62.2 million), as was the impact of currency changes (10 million). At constant exchange rates and perimeter, sales improved by 4.0%. It was not until the second quarter that organic growth rebounded sharply by 9%.

The operating profit from the Group’s activity improved by 26.9%, to 168.6 million euros, posting a margin percentage of 7.2%, up 1.1 points compared to the first half-year 2020 (6.1%) and 0.4 point compared to the same half-year. period in 2019 (6.8%).

In France (39% of Group sales), sales remained stable at 914.8 million euros thanks to a 7.5% rebound in organic growth in the second quarter. It benefited from strong growth in the Defense sector and an acceleration in the fields of Energy and Telecommunications, as well as the return to growth in the sectors of Aeronautics, Transport and Bank. In the second quarter, the Consulting, Systems Integration, Cybersecurity and Product Life Cycle Management businesses contributed to this growth. The management of the IT infrastructure is stable. The operating margin for the activity for the first half of 2021 was set at 8.3%, marking a dynamic improvement compared to the two previous half-years: +0.1 point compared to the first half of 2020 and +3.1 points compared to the second half of 2020.

In the United Kingdom (18% of Group sales), sales reached 408.9 million euros. Organic growth, boosted by favorable comparison effects, was particularly strong, reaching 20.0%. The activity of the two “joint ventures” specializing in business process services for the public sector (NHS SBS and SSCL) has grown significantly. It benefited from the great momentum of certain contracts, as well as strong demand from various ministries, among others, on human resources management issues. The rest of the activity of the public sector recorded good momentum, in particular the visa renewal service on behalf of the State. In addition, the situation of the private sector improved with an activity which markedly reduced its level of decline. In this context, as of June 30, 2021, the activity’s operating margin reached 8.7% (4.6% as of June 30, 2020).

The other European countries (29% of Group sales) achieved sales of € 665.2 million, representing organic growth of 2.8%. The average organic growth in activity in these countries (excluding Sopra Financial Technology) was 7.5%. Some, like Belgium, Germany, Scandinavia and Italy, have been very dynamic. On the other hand, within the framework of the transformation program of the Sparda banks in Germany, Sopra Financial Technology (the joint company which operates the shared information system) recorded a turnover of 85.8 million, down from market plan. As of June 30, 2021, the activity’s operating margin reached 7.8% (7.1% in 2020) before taking into account the SFT result, and 6.4% after taking it into account.

The Managing Director of Sopra Steria Spain, Antonio Peñalver, assessed the situation of the company in the country, which is the fifth world market in terms of turnover and the third in number of employees, and qualified it of “solid and with a great projection in line with the plans of the Group”. “Digitization has become a priority for most companies, regardless of size or industry, allowing us to achieve similar business results to previous periods. Results that we hope to multiply in the years to come thanks to the recent launch in Spain of Sopra Steria NEXT, the Group’s Digital Transformation Consulting brand, ”he added.

Sopra Banking Software revenue (9% of Group revenue) amounted to 210.5 million, which represents an organic decline of 3.1% after a second quarter up by 2.8 %. In the first half of the year, the software business (licenses, maintenance and subscriptions), which represents 59% of sales, grew by 3.8%. The service activity fell by 9%. Product development plans have been maintained for Sopra Financing Platform and Sopra Banking Platform, particularly in the digital layers. The transformation of the R&D division also followed its operating plan. At June 30, 2021, the operating margin on business activity stood at 2.8%, corresponding to an operating profit of € 5.8 million (compared to – 3.3% at June 30, 2020).

The Other Solutions business unit (5% of Group sales) achieved sales of 128.9 million euros, which represents organic growth of 8%, thanks to an increase in sales of 13 , 0% in the second quarter of 2021. Relatively comparable performance for the two lines of work. Over the period, investments were maintained to accentuate the digitization of the product and boost growth. As of June 30, 2021, the operating margin on business activity was 6.8% (compared to 5.0% as of June 30, 2020).

Comments on the components of net income Group share for the first half of 2021

Current operating income amounted to € 150.2 million, or 34.6% more than in the first half of 2020. It includes a share-based payment charge of € 2.2 million and an allocation to depreciation of 16.2 million euros of transferred intangible assets.

Operating income stood at 141 million euros, up 60.7%, after a net charge of 9.2 million euros for other operating income and expenses (compared to a net charge of 23.8 million euros in the first half of 2020). The restructuring and restructuring costs amount to 14.7 million euros.

Tax expenses for the year amounted to 44.6 million euros, compared to 23.7 million euros in the first half of 2020, which translates into a tax rate for the entire Group of 33 , 5%. For the year as a whole, the tax rate is estimated at 30%.

The share of accounting companies (mainly Axway) amounted to € 0.2 million (a loss of € 2.1 million in the first half of 2020).

After deduction of 3.8 million euros of minority interests, net income Group share amounted to 85.1 million (94.8% more than the 43.7 million euros in the first half of 2020 ). In the first half of 2019, it was 60.9 million euros.

Basic earnings per share amounted to € 4.20, up 94.6% (€ 2.16 per share in the first half of 2020).

Financial situation at June 30, 2021

As of June 30, 2021, Sopra Steria is in a very solid financial position both in terms of financial ratios and liquidity.

Free cash flow amounted to 61.9 million euros in the first half of 2021, a marked improvement compared to 37.1 million euros in the first half of 2020.

Net financial debt stood at € 422.7 million at June 30, 2021, stable compared to December 31, 2020, and 15% below its level at June 30, 2020. At the end of the first half, was equal to 1.0 times the 12-month pro forma EBITDA before the impact of IFRS 16 (financial agreement which sets a maximum of 3), compared to 1.3 times as of June 30, 2020.

Workforce

As of June 30, 2021, the Group’s workforce stood at 46,129 people, of which 17.4% worked in the X-Shore zone (compared to 46,603 employees as of June 30, 2020 and 45,960 as of December 31, 2020).

In a very dynamic market, particular emphasis has been placed on recruitment since the start of the year. More than 4,200 people joined the Group in the first half of 2021.

In addition, the support provided by the X-Shore platforms was reinforced and outsourcing resumed.

Objectives for 2021

Given the buoyant market for the digital transformation of organizations, Sopra Steria has raised its financial outlook for the whole of 2021:

Organic revenue growth greater than or equal to 6% (vs. 3 to 5% previously) Operating margin on activity between 7.7% and 8.0% (vs. 7.5% and 8.0% above ) Free cash flow between € 150 million and € 200 million (compared to € 150 million above)

Medium-term ambitions

Sopra Steria has confirmed its medium-term objectives for annual organic growth made up of its turnover of between 4% and 6%, an operating margin on activity of around 10% and cash flow free between 5% and 7% of the result.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric