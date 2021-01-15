South Africa Hoedspruit resident finds pride of lions on his doorstep Watch viral video: Couple opened the house door in the morning, 6 lions were sitting outside, watch the spooky video

Strong points:

A couple woke up sleeping in South Africa when they saw a family of lions sitting outside their house. In the Hoidspruit area, David de Beer and his wife, Mariska, woke up in the morning to see 6 lions sitting at their doorstep. These lions were resting outside their home. Seeing these lions, David and Mariska’s senses soared.

Seeing David and Mariska, the lions had no effect at first, but later got up and started to move. After that, he headed for the forest in the Hoidspruit area. David, owner of Davon Construction, said he and his wife Mariska came to their father’s house to be sold. Meanwhile, Suhbh was not surprised when he saw that the lions had taken possession of the house.

‘What could be a better keeper for the house’

David put a video of the whole incident on his Facebook post, which is shared widely on social media. User Ros Goldwardy commented on this video: “We need a garden like this. Fantastic animal. Another user, Shelley, wrote what could be a better guard for the house. They can eat on their own and there is no cost to keep them. Not only that, there will be no fear of theft in the house.

The property is in Leadwood Big Game Estate where the value of the homes is around Rs 1 crore. People here say that in this approximately 5,500 hectare area, lions roam freely anywhere between Krueger National Park and the Blayde River Valley. This video is now very popular on social networks.