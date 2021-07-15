South Africa Riots News: South Africa deploys army to control riots, looting and attacks against Indians: army deployed to stop violence in South Africa

The cap

The government ultimately deployed the military to stop the ongoing violence in South Africa. Riots have taken place in many parts of South Africa since the start of the prison term of former President Jacob Zuma. Under the guise of this violence, some disbelievers target the Indian community living here. It is described as the largest military deployment in South Africa since the end of the white minority regime in 1994. So far, 72 people have died in the weeklong riots and violence while more than 1,200 people have died. were arrested.

25,000 soldiers took to the streets

The South African National Defense Force has deployed 25,000 troops to stop the violence. Apart from this, 12,000 reserve forces have also been deployed in different parts of the country. Trucks, armored vehicles and helicopters are used to transport troops to the violence-stricken provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. On Thursday, shopping malls were again attacked in Jacob Zuma’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal, and several factories were vandalized and set on fire.

Indian shops, businesses and homes were set on fire

In the midst of a violent atmosphere, arson and looting of Indians and South Africans of Indian origin are reported. According to eyewitnesses, Indian stores, businesses and homes were set on fire. Petrol bombs were also thrown at them. The Indian trade and car were set on fire. The Indians are unable to compete with the rioters due to their small numbers.

The violence began after Jacob Zuma was sent to prison

President Ramaphosa also said in his speech to the nation that the opportunists are taking advantage of the situation and looting. He said these incidents are criminal and not political or racial. The whole controversy began when Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. After much controversy, Zuma surrendered and was sent to prison.

Traders demanded the imposition of foreclosure

South Africa’s Supreme Landowners’ Body (SAPOA) chief Neel Gopal called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to impose a full lockdown to deal with the current situation, calling the ongoing looting and arson attacks in the country a sign of an attempted coup. Neel Gopal told the Moneyweb news site that people were destroying cell phone towers, destroying bodies of water and attacking other infrastructure in the country, all signs of an attempted coup. We should implement full lockdown of Kovid-19 phase five like last year to deal with the situation. The crime rate at the time was zero.

More than 800 stores and 100 shopping centers were set on fire

SAPOA represents more than 800 organizations in the commercial real estate industry, with 90 percent of the country’s commercial real estate owned by association members. According to SAPOA, more than 800 stores have been looted to date while around 100 shopping centers have been set on fire or severely damaged.

(with contributions from agencies)