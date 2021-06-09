South African woman birth 10 children: a woman gave birth to 10 children in South Africa, world record made! – South African Gauteng woman gives birth to 10 babies breaks Guinness World Record

Durban

A woman in South Africa has given birth to 10 babies. If the doctors confirm the birth of these children, then it will be a world record in itself. Just a month ago, a Malian woman gave birth to nine babies in Morocco. South African woman Gosiame Thamara Sitole (37) is said to have given birth to 10 children. Among them, seven are sons and three are daughters.

Sitole’s husband Tebogo Tsotetsi said the children were born on June 7 in a Pretoria hospital by Caesarean section. Doctors initially reportedly told Tebogo that his wife was carrying six children. But later it was found that there were 8 children. However, when the children were born, their number turned out to be 10. This African couple already have 6-year-old twins.

“I feel very emotional”

Tebogo Tsotetsi is currently unemployed. Tebogo said he felt very emotional and happy after the children were born. He said, “Of these 10 children, 7 are sons and 3 are daughters. My wife was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am very happy I feel very emotional. I am not able to speak much now.

Earlier, in a rare incident like this, a woman from the African country of Mali gave birth to nine children in Morocco. The Malian government issued a statement saying the mother and child are all healthy. Previously, the government of Mali sent Halima Sisse, 25, to Morocco on March 30 for better care. Initially, it was believed that the woman had 7 children in her womb. Although she gave birth to 9 children. Until now, the event of the successful birth of 6 children was considered rare, but now the woman has given birth to 10 children.