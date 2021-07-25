South China Sea: China is secretly building a new Great Wall in the South China Sea

Beijing

China has now started to fill the man-made islands built in the South China Sea with weapons. Recent satellite images have revealed that China has deployed several fighter and patrol jets, heavy lift helicopters and anti-aircraft missiles to these disputed islands. With the help of this military base, China’s dream is to rule the entire South China Sea. This is the reason why China has disputes with Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines over the whole area.

These planes were deployed by building a military base on the artificial island

The Washington Times reported based on Maxar’s satellite imagery that China deployed KJ-500 airborne warning and control planes to the military base built in the Spratly Islands in May and June. Other satellite images showed Y-9 transport planes and Z-8 heavy transport helicopters standing at Subi Reef Air Base. A few months ago, China also conducted a major naval exercise near this island. In which the first Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning and its carrier strike group also participated.

China permanently deployed

Michael Dahm, a former naval intelligence officer in the US Navy, said examination of satellite images shows that China has permanently stationed these planes on the island. Michael is currently working with Johns Hopkins University. The biggest change in military activity in 2021 is the presence of planes and helicopters from China’s KK special mission in Subi and Mischief Reefs, he said.

China will rule the area

He said this deployment shows that the PLA has launched regular air operations from these airfields. In such a situation, the danger to the navies of other countries passing around this island will increase. The Japanese government said in the country’s 2020 Defense White Paper that China is working to claim territories in local seas. China is also using the coronavirus pandemic to expand its influence and establish strategic supremacy.

China tries to increase its control

Dr Bryce Wakefield, national executive director of the Australian Institute of International Affairs (AIIA), told news.com.au that this suggests that China is trying to increase its control over the region. These planes will allow China to use the region’s assets more efficiently. Citing examples, he explained that the so-called Chinese Maritime Militia can fully exploit maritime resources without fighting. Millions of ships are involved in the Chinese maritime militia.

How do AWACS planes work?

AWACS or Airborne Early Warning and Control System planes are a very important part of modern warfare. The moment ground radars can spot attackers, fighters, cruise missiles, and drones, they find them before they can. Apart from that, they are able to easily differentiate between enemy and friendly fighter jets. With their help, every movement of the enemy can be monitored.

China collides with these South China Sea countries

China is continuously increasing its military activities in the South China Sea and the East China Sea. This is the reason why it established its military bases on many uninhabited islands located in these two seas. China also has disputes with Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam over its growing appetite for land grabbing.