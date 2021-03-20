South China Sea War: Taiwan Defense Ministry says China is boosting attack capability – Taiwan warns and China braces for massive attack could block

Strong points:

Taiwan has warned that China is preparing to attack and besiege it. To do this, China is deploying long-range missiles so that foreign forces cannot help it in the face of war. The Taiwan Defense Ministry said China is waging psychological warfare to reduce people’s trust in the Taiwan military.

In a review every 4 years, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry warned that China was adopting a “gray zone war” strategy to subdue Taipei. China is trying to tilt Taiwan down by maneuvering the Taiwan Strait and violating airspace. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said China is constantly modernizing its military and increasing its war capacity.

‘China could deploy long-range missiles’

The Chinese Defense Ministry did not comment on Taiwan’s statement. China considers Taiwan to be its territory and has stepped up its military activities in recent months. Not only that, China is also very angry with America for helping Taiwan. The Chinese army is the largest in the world and constantly threatens Taiwan.

Taiwan has reported that China is copying its bases so that it can train its soldiers to attack. Also practicing to take control of Taiwan. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said China has the ability to partially close Taiwan’s major ports and sea routes. For this, China can deploy long-range missiles that will prevent foreign forces from helping Taiwan. Chinese drones and fighter jets continue to violate Taiwan’s airspace. The Taiwan Air Force is facing this.