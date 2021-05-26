South Korea no longer needs a mask if vaccinated against coronavirus – Whidbey Daily News

South Korea aims to vaccinate at least 70 percent of its 52 million people by September.

Seoul South Korea has launched a campaign to promote corona vaccination. Through this, it is increasingly encouraging people to get vaccinated. The administration here has announced that from July, everyone will be able to leave the house without a mask.

Read more: After Pfizer, Moderna claims Corona vaccine is effective on children aged 12-17

People who take the vaccine dose will get this exemption

Corona vaccine dose recipients will get this exemption. The government here says people are being encouraged to be vaccinated in this way. South Korea aims to vaccinate at least 70 percent of its 52 million people by September. Currently, only 7.7 per cent people in the country have received the vaccine.

Read more: US advises citizens not to travel to Sri Lanka and Japan, saying infection is spreading fast here

A large number will be discounted

At a meeting on Corona virus vaccination, PM Kim Boo-kyum said those who have taken at least one dose of the vaccine will be allowed to accumulate in large numbers from June. However, the quarantine rules will not be relaxed until October. He said that when more than 70 per cent of the people in the country get the first dose of the vaccine, then all the different measures will come to an end in October. A total of 707 new cases of the corona virus were detected in South Korea in a single day on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,37,682. Corona has killed 1940 people in the country so far.