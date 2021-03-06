souvenir of the 80 taken on the walls of the Almudena cemetery

Updated: Saturday, March 6, 2021 7:06 PM

Published on: 06.03.2021 19:00

A few hours after the celebration of 8M, feminism also remembers those who are no longer there, and who nevertheless have done so much for the movement; for the rights and freedoms of women in the face of a regime that is both dictatorial and patriarchal. His legacy was as important as it was necessary and still stands today. Proof of this is the deed which was held, still a year at that time, in the old wall of the eastern cemetery. There, on Avenida de las 13 Rosas, around 200 people gathered to pay tribute to the women who turned out to be victims of the Franco regime in Madrid.

Summoned by the Memorial Defense Platform, next to the wall of the executions of Franco’s repression, the 80 names of the women killed on this wall were read, one by one, with the year of their assassination and their age. None were missing: Manuela, Concepción, Felicitas, Ángela, Clotilde, Juana, Visitación, Aurora, Josefa, Dorotea, Tomasa or Elvira were present again; and among all, of course, the names have applauded years after the 13 Rosas: from Julia Conesa to Blanca Brisac, including the others.

Between the vindication of their memories and the need to strengthen their presence in the face of old and new struggles for equality, time passed in a tribute covered in banners with the names of all the laureates, Republican flags and banners and of clothes of a purple every March 1st extols the importance of feminism; a tribute, with a solemn musical performance by means of, which ended with a minute of silence in front of a tricolor crown and, finally, with anti-fascist and feminist proclamations.

All this, within a framework of continuous denunciation – as has been the case in many other meetings held there – against the Madrid City Hall chaired by José Luis Martínez Almeida. The popular leader is always remembered and accused of having removed the tombstones with the 2,936 names of people who were murdered on this wall, an accusation that also took place on this occasion. It was one of the first decisions taken by the mayor after crippling the memorial to the victims of the dictatorship that the previous administration had put in place.

Decision that continues to arouse indignation and stir up blisters among the memorialist collectives and other social groups, which still today continue to demand from Martínez Almeida the restoration of this unfinished memorial, composed of granite slabs where the identity retaliation was etched in the early years of the regime (1936 to 1944). In this monument, verses by Miguel Hernández had also been collected which, although not present, continue to be remembered in every tribute to the victims of the dictatorship: “For freedom I stand out with bullets / from those who have rolled the mud over his statue. ”