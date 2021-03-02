Space hurricane on earth: Dharti Pe Aaya Space hurricane Kya Hai: What is the space cyclone that came to Earth

Most people are familiar with the cyclones that arrive on Earth, but now scientists have confirmed that cyclones are also arriving in space. This electron plasma was found in the Earth’s upper atmosphere. A team from Shandong University in China reported that a mass of plasma 621 miles wide was observed over the North Pole. Just as a cyclone rains water on earth, it rains plasma electrons. This counterclockwise direction rotated and lasted eight hours. (Photo: Nature, credit: Qing-He Zhang)

These cyclones come to many planets

Scientists have warned that such a storm could disrupt the GPS system. Along with that, it also shed light on the movement of the space season. Professor Mike Lockwood of the University of Reading says cyclones can be common on planets and their moons where there are magnetic fields and plasma. He says that until now there has been no firm evidence that there are cyclones in space, so it’s quite astonishing to prove it.

How did a cyclone form?

They said tropical storms are associated with energy and these cyclones will be caused by energy emanating from very strong and strong solar storms and the transfer of charged particles to the Earth’s upper atmosphere. Space cyclones have already been found to occur on Mars, Saturn and Jupiter. Likewise, similar gases move through the sun’s atmosphere. For the first time, such a cyclone was discovered in the Earth’s upper atmosphere.

What effect on earth?

The team reported that the space cyclone causes a rapid transfer of energy from space to the ionosphere and thermosphere. This may explain the effects of space weather – such as satellite drag, disruption of high-frequency radio communications, over-horizon radar location errors, satellite navigation, and communication systems. The cyclone occurred on August 20, 2014 and has been documented as an interplanetary magnetic field (IMF) condition.