Space rock is said to have struck Cuba, causing explosions and light: asteroids destroyed by Earth scatter light at night Photos

In Cuba, at night heard by the light of the asteroid, people heard the sound of the explosion. People frightened by the asteroid’s sound boom, Cuban scientists said that the general incident satellite also picked up light from the asteroid, such incidents are rare.

In Cuba, a country in Central America, locals were stunned by a loud boom and lights like booming sound on Saturday night. The Cuban National Seismological Service (NSS) reported Sunday morning that it was caused by an asteroid hitting the earth after being in the shadow of one night. The NSS reported that this asteroid entered our atmosphere at a very high speed, causing friction with the air to hit the earth with strong light. Earlier in February 2019, an asteroid fell in the city of Pinar del Rio, Cuba.

Local residents heard a loud explosion sound

Cuba’s National Seismic Service reported that the incident occurred around 10:06 a.m. on Saturday evening. He also said that many asteroids, large and small, entered Earth’s atmosphere that day. Local residents also claimed to have heard the sound of the explosions in addition to seeing many bright lights in the night sky.

Scientists have talked about the connection of asteroids

The head of the National Seismology Service, Enrique Arango Arius, confirmed that the agency believed the incident was caused by a space rock (asteroid). He said it wasn’t a ground explosion, looking at the sensor readings. Since it produced a very loud sound, our machines recorded shock waves.

Strong light also seen in the satellite

Alia Pila Farinas of the Cuban Meteorological Institute claimed in a tweet that the GOES-East satellite in the eastern part of Cuba registered strong light. Despite the cool weather in this region, a strong light like lightning can be seen as the same meteorite. Local residents have shared numerous photos of the incident on social media.

Asteroids of the Karma family: where are asteroids approaching Earth? “ Karma ” family living between Mars and Jupiter

10 asteroids have fallen in Cuba in the past 80 years

Cuba is only 110,000 km2, surrounded by the sea on all sides. In such a situation, the occurrence of a meteorite fall on this island is considered very rare. In the past 80 years, at least 10 meteorites have fallen on the island. In June 1994, a meteorite weighing about 400 grams fell in Lajas, in central Cuba.