space rocket crash: five most famous space rocket crashes of all time after the crash of SpaceX sn8: five biggest rocket explosion crashes in history

Recently, SpaceX’s SN8 rocket crashed during landing. Tesla Company owner Elon Musk is preparing to send this series of rockets to Mars. The incident was watched by the whole world and the crash was considered a major setback. However, there have been many occasions in history when rockets built as part of the ambitious project have turned into fireballs. Let’s look here at 5 of those unmanned rocket crashes, which have been discussed a lot in history –

Antares rocket crash

In October 2014, the International Orbital Science Station Antares Rocket was scheduled to transport cargo. This work had been done several times before, but that day the rocket exploded seconds after takeoff. No one was injured in the incident, but upon investigation, NASA and Orbital ATK discovered that the explosion was caused by a malfunction in the turbopump of one of the two AJ-26 engines on the first stage of Antares. (Image: NASA / Joel Kowsky)

Proton m

In July 2013, the Russian Proton-M rocket was to carry three navigation satellites. It was supposed to be launched from the Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan, but the rocket also crashed. According to the Russian space agency Roscosmos, the engines of the crashed rocket went into emergency stop mode. There was a loss of around 15.4 million euros as a result of this accident. No one was injured in the incident, but noxious smoke emitted from rocket fuel spread through the area. Later, he was relieved because of the rain. (Tsenki TV)

GPS IIR

The housings of the No. 2 solid rocket engine of the GPS-IIR launched for the American Airforce Global Positioning System were cracked. Due to the crack, debris began to accumulate inside and for safety reasons the flight termination system became active and only crashed at an altitude of 1,600 feet. It is considered one of the less crushed rockets. The explosion was so intense that there were reports of doors and windows shattering 10 miles from Cape Canaveral. People were urged to stay indoors due to the noxious smoke emitted by the rocket.

Vanguard TV3

In 1957, the space race between the United States and Russia intensified. Both wanted to get ahead and Russia launched its first satellite in October 1957. A few months later, in December, it attempted to send its first satellite, but its Vanguard 3 (TV3) test vehicle failed. could climb only 4 feet. After that, the thrust of its engine ended, and the rocket landed directly on the cushion in a ring of fire. It also severely damaged the launch pad. Due to the rivalry with Russia, the media even called him “Flopnik” and “Kaputnik”.

Intelsat 708

The Intelsat 708 was supposed to be launched from the launch center of China’s Xi Chang satellite, but immediately after take-off, it was understood that the direction of the rocket had gone wrong. It turned to one side instead of going straight, then turned into a ring of fire and fell to the ground. It was one of the deadliest accidents. The rocket landed on a village where 6 people died. According to a US report, the death toll was actually higher. Many examples were also destroyed. The investigation report revealed that the accident occurred due to a flaw in the rocket guidance system.