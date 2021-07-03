space x cost of flight: toilets in SpaceX civilian flight

The spaceship that Tesla owner Elon Musk’s Space X company will take citizens in will have many features. The discussion on one of them has already started. It is said in the reports that this spaceship bathroom will be on the roof and that there will also be a great view from here. According to Business Insider, the design of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft has yet to be revealed, but there is talk of its special lavatory.

What is special?

Where this bathroom will be located, there will also be a glass dome above it, which is called Cupola. It will be attached to one end of the capsule. According to businessman and airplane pilot Jared Ickman, when in use, the passenger will look into space. Jared bought four seats for the mission. It will be the first time that there will not be a professional astronaut on a space flight.

What will the mission be?

This group will go to an altitude higher than the International Space Station and observe the view for three days. Some scientific experiments will also be carried out during this period. Besides Iceman, Assistant Physician Haley Arsenau, Air Force Engineer Chris Sambrowski and Scientist Dr Sion Proctor will also be visiting. SpaceX or Iceman have not disclosed the cost of the seat, but according to NASA’s estimate, the cost of each seat will be $ 55 million, or around Rs 410 crore.

outside the ISS

Before that, SpaceX had taken NASA astronauts to the ISS three times, but none of its spacecraft had a cupola. Indeed, docking is necessary on the ISS so that astronauts can enter the station. Therefore, instead of mooring, space was made for passengers. At the same time, on July 20, Amazon owner Jeff Bezos will also take a trip to space. He will accompany his brother and Volley Funk, 82, in Blue Origin’s New Shepherd.