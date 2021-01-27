spacex amazon satellite: Elon Musk vs Jeff Bezos, two of the world’s richest billionaires fighting for ‘possession’ – Elon Musk vs Jeff Bezos World’s richest men lock horns on satellite internet projects

Washington

There is a gap in space between two of Earth’s richest billionaire space company owners, Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. In fact, Elon Musk and Jefe Bezos want to launch a lot of satellites. With the help of the “army” of these satellites, the two seasoned industrialists will provide the Internet on earth. There was a war on earth with this ambitious space project.

Elon Musk’s company, Spacex, recently applied for permission from the United States Federal Communications Commission to allow their Starlink satellite to operate in a lower orbit of space, unlike previous plans. On the other hand, Amazon owner Jeff Bezos has said that allowing Elon Musk’s company to pose a threat to interference and collisions from their Kuiper satellite.

Amazon’s satellites are also designed to provide internet service from space. Controversy is now in the foreground, according to a Bloomberg report, in which two world-class businessmen are involved and want to fulfill their dream of space. In a Jan. 26 tweet, Amazon said: “This is a spacex change proposal that kills competition between satellite systems.”

Amazon has said it’s in spacex’s best interests to have fierce competition in space, but it’s certainly not in the public interest. Meanwhile, Elon Musk also fired back in response to this tweet from Amazon. He said it was not in the public interest to deactivate the Starlink satellite for Amazon’s satellite system, which is many years behind in operation.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX company has so far launched 1,000 satellites for its Starlink Internet system. It serves consumers in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. In contrast, the second Amazon was only authorized by the Communications Commission to launch an army of 3,236 satellites last year. Previously, Amazon had requested that SpaceX’s request be denied. In fact, in order to provide space for the internet at a faster speed, it is necessary to place your satellites in a lower orbit so that the signal does not have to travel much distance to reach Earth.