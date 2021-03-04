Spacex engineers on Omele Island: Elon Musk: billionaire Elon Musk left engineers hungry on Veeran Island, book claims

Washington

Sensational claims were made in a book about billionaire Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, on a mission to build a city on Mars. He says that in his early days, engineers from the Space X company lived on Omelec, an island in the Pacific Ocean. Often the food ended with the omelec. On the same island, engineers were preparing the configuration of the launch pad and the Falcon 1 rocket.

Eric Berger, editor-in-chief of Arce Technica, tells his book “Lift of” about Elon Musk’s beginnings in the company. He said the early days of Musk Company were full of many stories. He said that once in 2005, there was a situation where the food for the employees of Omelek Island had run out and they were on the verge of starvation. These employees had revolted.

“ Employees had to live without food ”

Spacex engineers lived and worked on Omelec Island. The island is part of Marshall Island. In fact, Elon Musk came to the island to escape the US Air Force. The US Air Force has indefinitely delayed the company’s efforts to launch from California. During this time, Musk was trained with the United States Army, and the island was under the control of the United States Army.

Being on the land line, the island was a suitable place to launch a satellite. Berger states in his book that the movement of goods was very low during the first year of working on the island. Often the supply was cut off, so employees had to go without food. Berger said there was a time in 2005 when employees revolted. Employees went on strike to force the company to provide emergency supplies.

“ I had to send chicken and cigarettes from a night helicopter ”

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 and claimed that rockets would launch launches into space. An employee reported that the stranded staff on the island felt like a slave at the time. He seemed to have taken away all his powers. On the day of the rebellion, Spacex executives had data for engineers. Engineers worked fast but were fueled by the lack of food and cigarettes. After that, the company was forced to send chicken and cigarettes from the chopper at night when the employees returned to work.

