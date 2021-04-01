Spacex Girlfriend Elon Musk Grimes Says She’s Ready To Die On Mars: Billionaire Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Wants To Die On Mars Dilli Tamanna

Strong points:

Elon Musk’s wife, Grimes, also dreams of settling on Mars as her boyfriend, in her latest Instagram post, saying he was ‘ready to die on Mars’.

One of the world’s greatest billionaires, the wife of Spice X Company owner Elon Musk, Grimes, also dreams of settling on Mars as her lover. Grimes said in his latest Instagram post that he was ‘ready to die on Mars’. Grimes’ statement comes at a time when billionaire Elon Musk is constantly testing his flagship rocket to go to Mars.

Singer Grimes and Elon Musk have a son X Æ A-Xii. Grimes wrote on Instagram that he was ready to die on the red dust of Mars. Earlier, in a question and answer, Grimes said she wanted to travel to Mars at the age of 50 to help settle humans on the Red Planet. Grimes’ statement comes at a time when Elon Musk announced he would establish human settlements on Mars before World War III.

Starship SN11 crashes minutes after launch

However, Elon Musk suffered a setback in his initial attempt. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, which was trying to send its own rocket to Mars, missed success at the hands of SpaceX. The company’s prototype SN11 Starship rocket flew into Texas on Tuesday morning but exploded just before landing. Previously, the SN10 rocket had also landed but crashed a few minutes later.

The SN11 was launched after a 24 hour delay. He went to an altitude of 6.2 miles, then the landing process began but his broadcast camera was cut 6 minutes after the flight. Commentator on the launch of space comments, John Insprucker, said Starship 11 is no longer returning, without waiting for a landing. With this, another rocket from the Starship series could not complete the flight. However, due to the lack of clear weather here, it was difficult to see the explosion.