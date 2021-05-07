Spain abandons the 200 cumulative incidence cases at the gates of the end of the state of alarm

Publication: Friday, May 7, 2021 6:18 PM

April 13. It was the last day that Spain was below 200 cumulative incidence cases per 100,000 inhabitants. 24 days have passed since then and today, Friday May 7, our country is again below this figure.

In its latest report, the Ministry of Health transfers 8,186 new infections and 66 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a drop from the data offered this Thursday (7,960 infections and 160 deaths).

In this report, the cumulative incidence was 202. Today, it is down 4 points, reaching 198.60 cases per 100,000 population in the last 14 days. In total, 3,567,408 people have contracted the coronavirus in Spain since the start of the pandemic in our country, deploring 78,792 deaths from the disease.

This data arrives when the alarm condition is about to end, which will occur on Saturday evening. Faced with this situation, the different autonomous communities are already moving to take the health measures they judge – and that justice allows them to decree.

This Thursday, Fernando Simón commented on the phase of “slight decline” in which we find ourselves, referring to the “ripple” which ended up taking on the fourth wave of coronavirus cases.

Now we enter a new scenario, returning to the 17 different realities due to the restrictions that each territory decides to apply. The Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands will maintain the curfew, a measure approved by the justice of these territories, which the Basque Country has not achieved.

The Canary Islands and Navarre expect to know the position of the courts regarding this limitation of fundamental rights in the coming hours. Other communities like Madrid or Andalusia have already provided details of what their new reality will be from now on, with limited capacity or the closure of the hotel business.