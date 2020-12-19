Spain adds 10 consecutive weeks with more than 100 daily deaths in full increase in cumulative incidence

Updated: Friday, December 18, 2020 6:48 PM

Published on: 12/18/2020 6:34 PM

Spain has reached the figure of 1,800,000 infections since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in our country. The health ministry, with its report this Friday, adds 11,815 people to the total plus points.

The death toll also stands at nearly 49,000, deploring the deaths of 149 citizens in the past 24 hours. The Valencian Community is the one with the most deaths in the last seven days, being the only one to exceed 100 (103).

These are the cold numbers that COVID-19 leaves us seven days before Christmas, a public holiday before which the autonomous communities have started to move to try to stop infections and restrict social gatherings.

And the point is, the data that worries the most is the trend of the pandemic, the arrival of the third wave with the vaccine at the gates. If yesterday the data were 207.26, this Friday they go back to 214.12 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Currently, there are six autonomous communities on red alert for more than 250 cases: Balearic Islands, Madrid, Valencian Community, Castile-La Mancha, Basque Country and Melilla.

One of the last autonomous communities to announce new restrictive measures was Madrid. Across the region, social gatherings will be limited to ten to six people on December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1, extending the curfew to 1:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve and the rest of the days. from 00h00 to 06h00.