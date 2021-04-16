Spain adds 10,598 new coronavirus infections and 99 more deaths

Publication: Friday, April 16, 2021 6:08 PM

The Department of Health is reporting 10,598 new cases of coronavirus and 99 more deaths from the pandemic. Thus, the cumulative total of infections in Spain stands at 3,407,283, while deaths from COVID-19 now total 76,981.

For its part, the cumulative incidence this Friday stood at 213.05 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, while the previous day this indicator was 202.72 cases.

These new data come after, this Thursday, the health confirmed a growth trend “slow but constant” in our country, although uneven between the different autonomous communities.