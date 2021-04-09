Spain adds 10,875 new coronavirus cases and 149 more deaths

Publication: Friday April 9, 2021 17:59

The Ministry of Health notified this Friday 10,875 new cases of coronavirus and 149 additional deaths due to the pandemic. Thus, the cumulative total of infections amounts to 3,347,512 in our country, where COVID-19 has already killed 76,328.

For its part, the cumulative incidence continues to increase: the latest epidemiological report places it at 182.09 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, or more than seven points more than the day before, while it was at 174.52, the highest value since March. 1. This indicator increases this Friday in all communities except Asturias, where it drops very slightly, barely four tenths.

Thus continues the “upward trend at the national level” that Fernando Simón confirmed at the beginning of the week. The director of the CCAES then indicated that the incidence was increasing between one and two points per day, a rate which in recent days has accelerated. The rise, according to Simón, although “appreciable”, was “much milder” than in previous epidemic waves.

The latest data also comes a week after the Easter holiday period. In this sense, Simón had predicted that its effects would be visible at the end of this week or already at the beginning of the following one. “Of course there will be some impact,” he predicted.