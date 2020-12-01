Spain adds 401 new coronavirus deaths to close a black November, the second month with the highest mortality

Updated: Monday, November 30, 2020 8:29 PM

The Ministry of Health, in the daily update of official figures that reflect the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain, adds 19,979 new COVID-19 infections over the weekend (since last Friday), of which 1,959 were posted within the last 24 hours.

Health has also added 401 new deaths to its data compared to figures recorded last Friday, bringing a total of 943 deaths in the past seven days. November thus ended, a dark month in terms of deaths, with 9,191 deaths from illness.

Thus, the number of deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Spain amounts to 45,069 with these latest data, and that of people infected with the disease, confirmed by a PCR test, amounts to 1,648,187 .

However, the cumulative incidence of coronavirus cases per 10,000 population over the past 14 days stands at 275 infections. This is the lowest figure since October 15. These data confirm a “downward trend” across the CCAA, according to Silvia Calzón, Secretary of State for Health.

Regarding hospitalization of COVID cases, 11.85% of hospital beds are occupied by patients with coronavirus, and 26.64% of beds available for intensive care (ICU) are occupied by COVID-19 patients . Despite “improvement” of these indicators, said the spokesperson for Health, “these are worrying and serious figures. We must fight to continue to decline”.