Spain adds 4,142 cases and 36 deaths from COVID in past 24 hours

Posted: Friday June 11 2021 6:11 PM

The incidence of COVID-19 continues to decline in Spain, although deaths are rebounding slightly. The health ministry added 4,142 coronavirus cases and 36 deaths from the disease in the past 24 hours, as on Wednesday, when 4,427 new infections and 23 deaths were recorded.

Thursday’s data saw a big rebound due to the Catalonia update, which incorporated 9,381 infections with a diagnosis date between January 1 and June 6 that had not been previously reported.

The cumulative incidence fell to 108 points from 110 yesterday. In total, since the start of the pandemic, Health has reported 3,733,600 cases of COVID and 80,501 deaths.

Additionally, a total of three territories have not recorded any deaths from COVID in the past day. This is the case of Ceuta, Extremadura and Melilla.

For its part, vaccination continues towards the challenge of immunizing 70% of the population in summer. Indeed, more than a quarter of the Spanish population is immune to COVID and yesterday a new record was recorded in the number of doses inoculated in a single day: 624,261 against the 611,767 which had been recorded as historical maximum until present. .

Currently, nearly 12 million Spaniards have received the full directive and that number is expected to rise to 15 million citizens within the next week. This was announced by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who predicted that by the week of June 14, 15 million Spaniards would be immune to COVID.