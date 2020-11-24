Spain adds 537 deaths from COVID-19 and 12,228 new infections

Updated: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 6:37 PM

The Ministry of Health, in its daily update of official figures that reflect the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain, added 12,228 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday. Health also added 537 new deaths to its data compared to the figures recorded the day before. The cumulative incidence of coronavirus cases in Spain stands at 362 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, a little more than the day before.

With these data, the death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Spain stands at 43,668, and the number of people infected with the disease confirmed by a PCR test stands at 1,594,844 4 .

While waiting for a vaccine against the coronavirus, this Christmas must be different, as experts and administrations have been announcing for weeks. The government has drawn up a plan with a series of proposals that will be approved by regional governments at the next Interterritorial Health Council.

Among the recommendations proposed by the Executive for such important dates, there is the maintenance of the limit of six people in the gatherings of family and friends as well as the curfew at 1:00 for Christmas Eve and New Years Eve. New Year’s Day. Travel between communities and other countries suggests allowing them as long as “strictly necessary”.

Spain’s vaccination plan

In order to prepare for the arrival of the vaccine, the Council of Ministers approved a population vaccination plan as soon as it becomes available. This process will take place in three phases and the population will be differentiated into 18 priority groups, based on the risk of mortality, exposure to disease and risk of transmission and impact. Then we specify the steps.

– First stage: initial and very limited supply of vaccine doses. This step, estimated by Salvador Illa at a press conference, will take place in January, February and March 2021. And two and a half million people will be vaccinated.

– Second step: gradual increase in the number of vaccines which will increase the number of people to be vaccinated. This will be between March and June, according to Health calculations.

– Third step: increase in the number of doses and vaccines available to cover all priority groups.