Spain adds 6,317 cases and 167 deaths from COVID in past 24 hours

Published: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 7:12 PM

The Department of Health reported 6,317 new cases of coronavirus and 167 deaths in the past 24 hours; Figures higher than those of the day before, where 4,515 new coronavirus infections and 106 deaths due to the disease were recorded. In total, Spain has already recorded 3,551,262 infections and 78,566 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The accumulated incidence has continued with the trend of recent days, down eight points since last Tuesday and currently standing at 205 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

It is precisely today that the Government and the autonomous communities are meeting in their last interterritorial council before the end of the state of alert this Sunday.

During this new meeting with the Ministry of Health, the autonomous governments will decide how and what measures to apply when this May 9 the restrictions provided for in the decree of the state of alert decline.