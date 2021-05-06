Spain adds 7,960 cases and 160 deaths from COVID in past 24 hours

Publication: Thursday, May 6, 2021 6:39 PM

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha informad de 7,960 nuevos casos y 160 muertes por COVID en las últimas 24 horas, mientras que ayer los casos superaban los 6.300 y las muertes is located in 167. In total, España suma 3,559,222 contagios y 78,726 deaths por disease.

The incidence also continued to decline, although much more slowly, standing today at 202 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, three points lower than yesterday.

Three days before the state of alert disappears, the autonomous communities are progressing with their plans to control the pandemic. Perimeter closures, curfews or limiting the number of people are the measures that are on the table.

Galicia, Cantabria, Navarre, Catalonia, Castile and León, the Community of Madrid, Castile-La Mancha, the Valencian Community, Extremadura, Andalusia, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands are the communities that have already said that they will be open from May 9. In fact, Extremadura could do it a bit earlier this Friday. La Rioja also plans to lift lockdowns and the curfew.