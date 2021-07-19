Spain adds more than 61,000 new infections over the weekend, with the incidence skyrocketing to nearly 600

Posted: Monday July 19 2021 19:20

Over the past weekend, 61,628 new coronavirus infections were reported in Spain, where the cumulative incidence already stands at 599.69 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, almost 100 points of more than double the extreme risk level.

This is what emerges from the report of the Ministry of Health on Monday, which figures the cumulative infections since the start of the pandemic at 4,161,850, while the number of deaths stands at 81,119, 23 more than last Friday.

This, at a time when Spain has surpassed 50% of the vaccinated population with the full schedule and in a week in which the government plans to reach 25 million citizens immune to COVID-19.