Spain, ahead of Germany and France in COVID vaccination, and above the EU average

Madrid

Posted: Saturday April 17, 2021 6:01 AM

Spain is getting closer to the vaccination target every day. Even at a rate that since December 27 has caused multiple comings and goings, with supply issues and temporary cancellations – the latest, with the Janssen shutdown. But reality shows that, in relation to its environment, our country enjoys a high position in the ranking of the countries having carried out the most injections, in particular in the inoculation of the first doses.

And this is how the data shows it: Collected from Our World In Data (OWID), a portal that has gathered information from most of the countries of the world, Spain is ahead of most of its partners. of the European Union, some with which it shares cultural and demographic similarities (such as Italy or Portugal) or some of the heavyweights of the EU, such as France or even Germany, which is close to the vaccination average of most member countries.

In this sense, given the differences in population from one country to another, it is interesting to look at the data on the percentage of the vaccinated population compared to the total population. However, it should also be taken into account that there are some differences depending on the source consulted, as OWID, for example, uses data of the total population of countries, while the Ministry of Health, with information from INE, establishes its percentage in relation to the total population to be vaccinated. Therefore, they cannot always coincide.

Either way, the numbers show the dynamics of the past few days. As can be seen from the following graph, which represents vaccination between April 14 and 15 (the last date for which data was collected), there are European countries which, yes, outside the Union, are reaching figures remarkable. This is the case of the United Kingdom, Serbia and Iceland, which have managed to increase their percentage of first doses inoculated, while Spain is placed in the “top 10”, sharing a percentage with the ‘Germany.

At the extremes, two main issues stand out: on the one hand, the data for the United Kingdom, a country whose figures, today, are totally insoluble for the rest of the old continent, to the point of being among the countries of the world with a higher percentage of the population vaccinated with one dose.

On the other side of the coin, Russia, which despite its own vaccine which has even been marketed in different parts of the world (the well-known Sputnik V), had barely managed on April 15 to put a dose at 65% . of its population, according to OWID data.

Far from achieving all immunization targets

The data presented referred to countries that were able to inoculate at least 1 of the two doses of the vaccine, but it is also important to pay attention to the actual vaccination rate, i.e. how many people received the full schedule of vaccination. vaccination. the vaccine – to understand the status of the breed. And, in this case, Spain is losing speed, given the rise of other countries that had put in a lower percentage of first doses, such as Greece, Switzerland, Denmark or the Czech Republic.

Even so, despite the reduction, Spain is very close to Italy (the difference between the two is minimal, and on April 13 they were tied in percentage), while Germany, France and Portugal are again late (in this case even below the EU average). A fact which highlights the need to step up the pace of the whole scheme in most European countries.

In full immunization, Spain is ahead of Germany, France and Portugal, which are below the EU average

April, the month of the rush: this is how the pace picked up in a few weeks

If there is anything that has characterized the vaccination process of the past 4 months, it is stoppages, uncertainty of supplies and difficulties in maintaining a high and sustained vaccination rate. However, both in Spain and the rest of European countries, this trend saw a turnaround in a matter of days.

If we look at the data of total vaccines inoculated per day, the progression attests to the massive reception of antidotes. Specifically, just look at the numbers from a few days ago: on April 4, the Spanish 7-day average leaves just over 177,000 vaccines in place, while on April 13, 12 days later, 296 889 doses were inoculated.

The same has happened with some of our neighboring countries, where the trend of improved supplies (in particular from Pfizer and AstraZeneca) has generated good records across the EU. Even so, again the UK is experiencing a different progression, but because its vaccination rate was higher than the rest of the country since January, practically.

At the same time, it must be taken into account that the distribution of vaccines is not the same in all countries, which is why Germany or France were able to inoculate more total doses, for demographic reasons. Even so, all that is highlighted is the trend until a few days ago, April 15th. According to forecasts and according to the government’s target, these values ​​should continue to increase during the remainder of the second quarter of 2021.