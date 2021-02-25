Spain already adds more inoculated doses than infected people throughout the pandemic

Publication: Wednesday February 24, 2021 20:43

Spain has already administered more doses of vaccines than those infected throughout the pandemic in our country. According to figures from the Ministry of Health, Spain has inoculated 3,165,191 vaccines, while confirmed cases of COVID-19 stand at 3,161,433. At the press conference that followed the Interterritorial Council, Carolina Darias celebrated what she described as “another important step in the vaccination process”.

Figures that give hope, even if they do not assume that there are more vaccinated than infected. These 3,165,191 doses include the second of those who already have the full regimen. In this sense, the number of people who have received one or both doses is currently just over two million, far from the more than three million infections.

Vaccination has accelerated its speed in Spain thanks, in large part, to the doses of Pfizer. The American pharmaceutical company is currently the one with the most doses inoculated in Spain, that is 2,979,230 out of 3,165,191. Of the rest, 138,930 were manufactured by Moderna and 166,518 others by AstraZeneca.

Although the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines are the only vaccines currently inoculated in Spain, Janssen is expected to join them in the coming weeks.

Una vacuna de una sola dosis que ha mostrado resultados de que es segura y eficaz en diversos ensayos, según la Agencia de Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos (FDA) de Estados Unidos, que ha allanado el camino para su aprobación para su uso de emergencia en the country.

So far, Spain has vaccinated residents and professionals of first and second line social and health centers and is starting to vaccinate people over 80 and some essential professionals such as the police, firefighters or teachers.