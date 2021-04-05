Spain begins mass vaccination against COVID-19 after record arrival of doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca and appearance of Janssen

Madrid

Publication: Monday, April 5, 2021 12:13

The Easter holidays hampered the high vaccination rate reached in recent days. Although between Wednesday and Thursday more than 300,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were injected, in the past few hours only 200,000 doses have been exceeded. In other words, a figure which, if maintained, would not be enough to reach the vaccination target in summer.

However, authorities insist that this is a circumstantial fact, and that the arrival of new remittances will put the country back on track towards 70% of the vaccinated population. Even so, for this we must continue to overcome the stages of the process, and there is one that is already behind what was agreed: the over 80s have not yet completed their vaccination.

Key quarter for immunization

This week, Spain reaffirms its change of pace after the festivities. Indeed, that same Monday, 1.2 million doses of Pfizer landed in our country (the largest shipment from a single company to date), while the inoculation of the 1,056,500 AstraZeneca injections received on Maundy Thursday continues.

In total, our country will receive only during the month of April more than 6 million vaccines between Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen. And that change, as they insist from Health, will increase as we move forward in this second quarter: just from the Janssen vaccine, from a single dose, 5.5 million will arrive (300,000 from the second half of April), so that the state of this antidote, capable of generating immunity with a single dose, is presented as fundamental. In addition, Darias highlighted the figures: 1 in 10 Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed in Europe will go to our country.

This is the situation of the vaccine by age

Regarding the elderly population, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health (dated April 3), Andalusia is the community that has administered the most injections to those over 80, with around 96% in the region. first dose and over 61.2% with the full regimen.

However, the data is very irregular, as another community like the Basque Country has not yet reached a quarter of this group with the full model, as shown in the following table:

None succeeded in vaccinating 100% of people over 80 years of age with both doses. The closest one, as we mentioned, is Andalusia. Then they go to Cantabria and La Rioja, where more than half have received the complete guide, as can be seen in the following table:

On the other hand, compared to the other groups, the immunization data leave figures even lower: only 4.3% of people between 70 and 79 years old had the first puncture, while in the rest the percentage varies slightly: 11, 3% of them between 60 and 69 years old; 11.6% of those between 50 and 59 years old; 10.6% of 25 to 49 year olds and 4.9% of 18 to 25 year olds. The most striking case is that of people aged 70 to 79, who still reach very low figures. However, from Health, they insist the trend will change in the coming weeks.