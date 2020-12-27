Spain begins vaccination campaign against coronavirus

Madrid

Publication: Sunday, December 27, 2020 7:03 a.m.

Friday January 31, 2020. On this day, the National Center for Microbiology notified the first coronavirus infection in Spain. Subsequently, nearly two million more positives arrived and more than 50,000 people were killed.

Since then, the arrival of the remedy to end COVID-19 has been expected. After an unprecedented career in science and research and after almost a year, this day has arrived.

It will be this Sunday, December 27 that Spain will begin its vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, campaign which will begin with an image, that of a user and a worker of the Los Olmos residence in Guadalajara receiving the first doses of the vaccine in our country.

The day will begin soon, at 9:00 a.m., after which further footage of people receiving doses of the Pfizer vaccine will follow, of which Spain has acquired 20 million doses. Over the next 12 weeks, 2,295,638 people will be vaccinated with the 4,591,275 doses we will receive during the same period.

According to the criteria of the experts, it is people “at risk” of nursing homes and front-line health personnel who will receive the first doses.

In total, 15 different groups will receive this vaccine in the different phases decreed by the government, which has already specified that this plan will include three phases. The first phase begins now, at the end of December 2020, and will continue until March 2021, during which there will be a limited number of vaccines. The second will run from March to June 2021, with an expected increase in the number of vaccines and who they will be delivered to. Finally, the third will seek to cover the rest of the priority groups with doses already sufficiently extensive.

It should be noted that within this first group of “maximum risk”, there are in turn four other sub-groups: residents and health and social personnel who work in homes for the elderly and take care of the elderly. major dependents, front-line health and social health personnel, other health and social health personnel and people considered to be highly dependent (degree III dependency, i.e. requiring intensive support measures) which are not currently institutionalized.

Receiving this vaccine will be a voluntary and personal decision of each individual. Health will register the people who decide not to receive the vaccine, a decision that Salvador Illa justified by having “guarantees” in the vaccination strategy.

“Every Spanish citizen will have access to a safe and effective vaccine if they want to get it. We should know that ‘Citizen X’ was offered the opportunity to be vaccinated and he decided not to do it.” , he argued, making it clear that “there will be no public list” of those who say “no” to the vaccine.

How does the vaccine that arrives in Spain work?

The vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech will be the first to be supplied in the European Union. This vaccine, BNT162b2, has the generic name tozinameran and its brand name is Comirnaty, perhaps its most well-known designation.

The fragility of the vaccine means that it must be stored at -80 ° C so that the RNA molecules do not disintegrate due to ambient temperature, requiring dry ice containers and thermal sensors to ensure its good condition.

Antibodies in this vaccine can stick to the tips of the virus, preventing it from attaching to other cells and thus preventing infection. The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine requires two doses to work properly, two injections 21 days apart.

The exact amount of antibody and the response this vaccine generates are still unknown, but a preliminary study claims that the vaccine provides robust protection ten days after taking the first dose compared to those given a placebo.

Each vaccine vial contains five doses of 0.3 milliliters each and must be frozen before injection. The vaccine should be diluted with saline solution and used within a maximum of six hours.

What the vaccine experts are saying

At laSexta, we spoke to several vaccine experts who are trying to send a reassuring message to the skepticism that has grown around the vaccine.

José Félix Hoyo, pandemic expert, tells us how these vaccines work inside so that we can defeat the coronavirus: “By having antibodies prepared for this virus, the immune response is much faster and the patient is asymptomatic, n has no replication capacity of the virus itself. “

That is, it protects us from the development of severe symptoms of the disease. Daniel López Acuña, former director of WHO, adds that “of course” it prevents lethality “once he catches the infection”, which, for the moment, he is not able to prevent.

None of the big three pharmaceutical companies have tested it in their clinical trials. Neither the Pfizer vaccine nor the Moderna vaccine performed periodic PCR on volunteers, so there is no active detection of asymptomatic cases.

“This should reduce contagion, but we still have to experiment with large population groups, which is currently done when the vaccine is introduced into society,” explains José Félix Hoyo.

With all of this on the table, it can be said that today is a great first step towards ending the pandemic in our country, although the road ahead will continue to be long and hidden until we are. all safe from the pandemic. it changed our lives.