Spain braces to face Christmas without a vaccine and with fears infections skyrocket

Madrid

Publication: Saturday, December 12, 2020 07:31

Spain looks again at its epidemiological situation with concern after suffering a rebound in the number of coronavirus cases from the previous day, data with which the optimistic streak the country faced to control the epidemic in the face of the Celebration of Christmas. In the past 24 hours, Health recorded 10,575 new positives and 280 deaths.

Faced with these data, Spain added 7,955 new infections on Thursday (a difference of 2,620 cases between today and the latter), although it is true that 325 new deaths were also recorded during this day. , 45 more victims than Friday. However, all outbreaks currently point to the cumulative incidence index (AI), as it has also increased again, albeit slightly.

This is the first increase the country has recorded in this regard in a month. If at the beginning of December Spain managed to place AI at the best level since September, with an average of 240.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the territory, the Ministry of Health was already warning: “We still have a lot to relax “. They were right. On Monday, the cumulative incidence fell to 215; Wednesday it fell below 200 for the first time, hitting a 193.26 average; Thursday, 188; and this Friday, it went further to 189.56 cases.

There is the additional problem that AI has grown in nine Autonomous Communities, whereas the day before it had only grown by five. Currently, the Basque Country, Cantabria and Melilla have more than 250 cases. For their part, the Canary Islands exceeded 100 cases on Friday, which confirmed an upward trend in the archipelago, since it had not reached this figure since October 5.

Hospital pressure in Spain: 9.22% of beds occupied and 21.98% of pressure in ICU

To all this, it should be added that the situation in hospitals due to COVID-19 is not going through its best time either. In recent days, Spain has seen an increase in cases which required hospitalization and were transferred to the ICU. If Wednesday – with a margin of seven days – 1,875 hospitalizations and 161 admissions to intensive care had been recorded, Thursday they rose to 2075 and 174, respectively, and Friday to 2126 and 176.

In total, patients admitted to hospitals for the coronavirus are already 11,648, which represents an average of 9.22% of occupied beds. However, in up to ten autonomous regions this percentage is clearly exceeded. In Asturias, they are 19.03%; in the Basque Country, 14.10%; in Castile and León, 13.25%; in Castile-La Mancha, 11.48%; in Melilla, 10.61%; in the Valencian Community, 10.31%; in Cantabria, 9.84%; in Catalonia, 9.66%; in the Community of Madrid, 9.63%; and in La Rioja, 9.42%.

Despite these data, the situation in the ICUs remains relatively positive, since the occupancy rate remains below 25%, although it is considered critical. Currently, 21.98% of the beds in this unit are occupied by people affected by the pandemic. In this case too, ten communities exceed this percentage.

To highlight: La Rioja (46.67%), Asturias (34.41%), Castille and León (31.75%), Aragon (30.47%), Catalonia (27.85%), Euskadi (25, 94%), the Community of Madrid (25.58%), the Valencian Community (23.99%), Cantabria (22.95%) and Castilla-La Mancha (22.43%). This has led the Autonomous Territories to exercise caution when proposing restrictions and other health measures aimed at containing coronavirus records in our country in view of the proximity of the Christmas holidays.

A different Christmas in Spain

With 1,730,575 infected people confirmed by tests and 47,624 deaths reported by Health, the CCAA is studying with great concern how to face the latter part of the year and is already finalizing its plans to contain the virus by Christmas. All with the aim that the Spanish economy is not seriously affected by the limitations while continuing to fight against the pandemic.

Already on December 2, the government and the autonomies reached a minimum agreement on the restrictions to be applied this Christmas that the communities themselves could enlarge depending on the evolution of their epidemiological situation. Thus, a maximum of ten people has been agreed at meetings held on Christmas Eve, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve. On other days, however, the maximum number of people in a space will continue to be limited to six. In addition, it was approved that the curfew would begin later on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve at 1:30 a.m.

In the following days, the Autonomous Territories will give details of their respective plans of limitations and restrictions for the festivities, although we already know that, for example, Andalusia will finally include relatives in the meetings, or that in the islands Canary Islands on The curfew will continue to be imposed from December 23 to January 10 between 1:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., with the exception of Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, days when the restriction will be extended until 1 h 30.

The Basque Country will keep its perimeter confined and will only be lifted from December 23 to 26 and from December 30 to January 2, reopening of bars and restaurants in areas where the cumulative incidence rate is less than 500 cases. In addition, it will approve the visits and outings of the elderly from December 23 to January 6. And for their part, Madrid and Murcia continue to maintain the agreement with Health, without having highlighted any new limitation.

Galicia, Aragon and the Balearic Islands, for the moment, have also not clarified their plan of restrictions for Christmas. In Castilla y León, the same perimeter closure will also continue until January 10, although family members and friends can travel between December 23 and 26, January 31 and 2, and January 5 and 6. In Navarre, you will only be able to enter or leave the community from December 23 to 26 and from December 30 to January 2, and the restrictions will be extended with regard to family reunification.