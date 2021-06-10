Spain breaks new vaccination record with 624,261 doses in 24 hours and one in four Spaniards already have the full schedule

Posted: Thursday June 10 2021 19:30

A quarter of the Spanish population is immune to COVID. The vaccination is not slowing down and is continuing at a rate unimaginable a few months ago. Indeed, today, a new record has been set for the number of doses inoculated in a single day: 624,261 against the 611,767 which had been recorded so far as the historical maximum.

Darias insists: “The vaccination is happening like a blow”, and this is demonstrated by the data. More than 90% of people over 50 have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 53% of people in this age group are fully immune to the disease.

Currently, nearly 12 million Spaniards have received the full directive and that number is expected to rise to 15 million citizens within the next week. This was announced by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who predicted that by the week of June 14, 15 million Spaniards would be immune to COVID.

The truth is, the pace has increased exponentially in recent weeks. While in April the population over 80 was still being vaccinated, many communities are now considering when to start with those under 40. This is the case, for example, of the Community of Madrid, which announced today that the vaccination of this group will begin at the end of June if there is no unforeseen event.

With this schedule, the Government has already announced its intention that adolescents, the youngest included in the vaccination plan, receive the COVID vaccine from two weeks before the start of the school year; that is to say between the end of August and the beginning of September.

If we analyze the data by age group, the over 80s are the only ones to be fully immunized, although the age group between 70 and 79 is close with 94.9% of those immunized. The range of Spaniards between 60 and 69 years is therefore very remote, since most of them have been inoculated with AstraZeneca, and the wait between the first and the second dose in this firm is 12 weeks.

Thus, the number of people who received the full diet in the age group between 50 and 59 years exceeds those who are immune from 60 to 69 years. They are already 32%, while 80% of this age group already have at least one dose.