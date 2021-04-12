Spain breaks records and vaccinates more than 550,000 people this weekend

The Autonomous Communities have administered a total of 10,784,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca until Monday, including 553,172 over the weekend. This represents 89.9% of those distributed, or 11,993,715 units.

In addition, a total of 3,108,437 people have already received the second dose from which immunity begins to be generated, which is 36,328 more than last Friday. This represents 7.7 out of the percentage of the population to be vaccinated. In addition, 7,676,560 people received at least one dose, or 16.2 percent of the population.

The data indicate that during this period, 7,725,315 doses of Pfizer were received in Spain, of which 7,604,366 were administered; 1,044,000 corresponding to Moderna, including 604,915 already inoculated; and 3,232,200 from AstraZeneca, with which 2,575,716 people have been vaccinated. The Ministry of Health provided this information in the COVID-19 vaccination process activity report based on data collected between December 27, 2020, the day the vaccinations began, and April 11.