Spain breaks records for daily infections and accumulated incidence

Published on: 01.15.2021 18:33

Coronavirus infections exceed 40,000 new cases daily for the first time before going into the weekend. The Department of Health released its last week’s update of pandemic data, leaving a cumulative incidence of 575.10 cases per 100,000 population.

This data is the worst since November 9, 2020, when, in the midst of the second wave of cases, planning was already starting to stop infections by Christmas, a task which, as this week’s data shows, has failed. been achieved.

Therefore, we are faced with the worst incidence data accumulated since the onset of the pandemic. Additionally, in the past 24 hours, 235 deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19 victims to 53,314 in total.

Returning to the accumulated incidence data, we see in the Health report five autonomous communities exceeding 700 cases per 100,000 inhabitants: Extremadura (1220), Murcia (889), Castille-La Mancha (780), Valencian Community (760) and La Rioja (738).

As for the number of positives, 40,197 infected people were added to the accumulated total, leaving it in 2,252,164 affected by the coronavirus since the arrival of the pandemic, which is the daily record.

The measures taken by the autonomous communities to contagion

Faced with this general increase in the number of cases, some Autonomous Communities have started to take more restrictive measures, such as increasing their curfews or limiting social gatherings.

The Health Ministry clarified that, as soon as possible, the curfew can start at 10 p.m., not before, as Castilla y León has already announced or as the Basque Country plans.