Spain breaks vaccination record for second day in a row, inoculating 733,245 doses in last 24 hours

Posted: Thursday June 24 2021 6:28 PM

During the last day, Spain inoculated 733,245 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. An unprecedented figure that far exceeds the last record, recorded yesterday, with 680,540 doses.

A total of 24 million people received at least one dose of the serum, or 57.2% of the population to be vaccinated. The ministry also pointed out in its latest report that 32.9% of the Spanish population already has the full directive, a percentage that rises to 37% if only the population over 12 is taken into account.

Of the 41,218,602 doses delivered to Spain since the start of the coronavirus vaccination plan, the ministry has already counted that 38,293,871 have been vaccinated, or 92.9% of the total received.

As the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias attests, after reaching the last vaccination record, the vaccination process “goes like a blow”, and Spain expects 50% of the population to be vaccinated against COVID-19 the week of July 19.

Currently, all people over the age of 80 are fully vaccinated, as well as 96.5% of those aged 70 to 79. Likewise, from 50 to 59 years old, 63.5% received the complete pattern, and between 60 and 69 years old, 36.3%.

A rate that should increase with the arrival of four million doses this week. Indeed, the Community of Madrid plans to step up the pace and extend the vaccination schedule at Isabel Zendal Hospital from Monday to 24 hours a day.